Dr. Craig Kraffert, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Kraffert, MD is a dermatologist in Redding, CA. Dr. Kraffert completed a residency at University Miami School Med. He currently practices at Redding Dermatology Medical Grp and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
Redding Dermatology2107 Airpark Dr, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 241-1111
-
2
Humboldt Dermatology525 2nd St Ste 203, Eureka, CA 95501 Directions (707) 444-1331
-
3
Medford Dermatology2924 Siskiyou Blvd Ste 100, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 930-7777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- EmblemHealth
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
About Dr. Craig Kraffert, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1053300632
Education & Certifications
- University Miami School Med
- UCLA Center For Health Scis
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- UC San Diego
Admitting Hospitals
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kraffert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kraffert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kraffert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kraffert has seen patients for Dermatitis, Skin Discoloration and Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kraffert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Kraffert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kraffert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kraffert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kraffert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.