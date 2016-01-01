See All Dermatologists in Redding, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Craig Kraffert, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (91)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Craig Kraffert, MD is a dermatologist in Redding, CA. Dr. Kraffert completed a residency at University Miami School Med. He currently practices at Redding Dermatology Medical Grp and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

    Redding Dermatology
    2107 Airpark Dr, Redding, CA 96001 (530) 241-1111
    Humboldt Dermatology
    525 2nd St Ste 203, Eureka, CA 95501 (707) 444-1331
    Medford Dermatology
    2924 Siskiyou Blvd Ste 100, Medford, OR 97504 (541) 930-7777

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Skin Discoloration
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dermatitis
Skin Discoloration
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion

Dermatitis
Skin Discoloration
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Genital Herpes
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Ringworm
Rosacea
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Acne
Cellulitis
Psoriasis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Athlete's Foot
Birthmark
Canker Sore
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Hives
Intertrigo
Jock Itch
Lichen Planus
Melanoma
Pemphigoid
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriatic Arthritis
Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shingles
Spider Veins
Telogen Effluvium
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Warts
Allergic Reaction
Benign Tumor
Boil
Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Excessive Sweating
Foot Conditions
Hidradenitis
Impetigo
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lymphangioma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Pemphigus
Skin Infections
Skin Ulcer
Tinea Versicolor
Ulcer
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Benesys
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
  • Blue Shield of California
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CHAMPVA
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • Delta Health System
  • EmblemHealth
  • First Choice Health
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
  • Health Net
  • Health Net of California
  • HealthSmart
  • Humana
  • Kaiser Permanente
  • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
  • MultiPlan
  • National Elevator
  • Premera Blue Cross
  • Principal Life
  • Simplifi
  • UnitedHealthCare
  • Wells Fargo Insurance

About Dr. Craig Kraffert, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 34 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1053300632
Education & Certifications

  • University Miami School Med
  • UCLA Center For Health Scis
  • D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
  • UC San Diego
Admitting Hospitals
  • Mercy Medical Center Redding

Patient Satisfaction

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 91 ratings
Patient Ratings (91)
5 Star
(76)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(13)
Leave a review

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Craig Kraffert, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Craig Kraffert, MD?
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Craig Kraffert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kraffert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kraffert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kraffert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kraffert has seen patients for Dermatitis, Skin Discoloration and Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kraffert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

91 patients have reviewed Dr. Kraffert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kraffert.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kraffert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kraffert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

