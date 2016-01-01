Dr. Craig Kornreich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kornreich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Kornreich, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Kornreich, MD is a dermatologist in Levittown, NY. Dr. Kornreich completed a residency at Mass Gen Hospital. He currently practices at South Nassau Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Kornreich is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
South Nassau Dermatology2900 Hempstead Tpke Ste 104, Levittown, NY 11756 Directions (516) 520-5280
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Craig Kornreich, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1336146232
Education & Certifications
- Mass Gen Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Kornreich?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kornreich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kornreich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kornreich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kornreich has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kornreich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Kornreich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kornreich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kornreich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kornreich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.