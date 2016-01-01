See All Dermatologists in Levittown, NY
Dermatology
3.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Craig Kornreich, MD is a dermatologist in Levittown, NY. Dr. Kornreich completed a residency at Mass Gen Hospital. He currently practices at South Nassau Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Kornreich is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Nassau Dermatology
    2900 Hempstead Tpke Ste 104, Levittown, NY 11756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 520-5280

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. Craig Kornreich, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 27 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1336146232
Education & Certifications

  • Mass Gen Hospital
  • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
  • Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction

3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 42 ratings
Patient Ratings (42)
5 Star
(24)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(14)
