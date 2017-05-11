See All General Surgeons in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Craig Kolasch, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Craig Kolasch, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from OUR LADY OF FATIMA HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Kolasch works at Novant Health Bariatric Solutions - Elizabeth in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

  1. 1
    Novant Health Bariatric Solutions Elizabeth
    Novant Health Bariatric Solutions Elizabeth
325 Hawthorne Ln Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28204
(704) 951-1344

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    May 11, 2017
    I love Dr kolasch he is the bomb my surgery went great no complications ppl in the office so nice they r the best....
    Gina in CHARLOTTE nc — May 11, 2017
    About Dr. Craig Kolasch, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1992871693
    Education & Certifications

    • OUR LADY OF FATIMA HOSPITAL
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

