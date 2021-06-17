Dr. Craig Knox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Knox, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Knox, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste A500, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 258-6800
2
Lexington Clinic1221 S Broadway, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 258-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I wrote a previous review stating the treatment I received from Dr. Knox and Nurse It was not a good review because of their rudeness and respectfulness. I had my second visit today and it was totally opposite. Maybe they had bad days. God knows I do. Today was pleasant and informative. Good visit all the way!
About Dr. Craig Knox, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1376590968
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knox accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Knox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knox.
