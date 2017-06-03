See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Cherry Hill, NJ
Sports Medicine
5 (47)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Craig Kimmel, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University.

Dr. Kimmel works at Virtua Cardiology in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Virtua Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation - Cherry Hill at Brace Road
    1 Brace Rd Ste B, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 470-9029

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Injuries
Achilles Tendon Rupture
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Injuries
Achilles Tendon Rupture

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Biceps Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Compartment Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma Chevron Icon
Exertional Compartment Syndrome Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Finger Joint Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Flexor Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Patella Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shin Splints Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Spine and Sports Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports-Related Concussion Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strain of Muscle and-or Tendon of Forearm Chevron Icon
Strain of Tendon of Medial Thigh Muscle Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Throwing Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Paramount
    • POMCO Group
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 03, 2017
    I was a patient back in 2014 and found this site while looking up Dr Kimmel for a coworker. I've recommended him to multiple people after my wonderful experience.
    Kelly Ludwig in Lumberton, NJ — Jun 03, 2017
    About Dr. Craig Kimmel, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255307591
    Education & Certifications

    • Bryn Mawr Hospital
    • Hahnemann University
    • GANNON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Kimmel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kimmel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kimmel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kimmel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kimmel works at Virtua Cardiology in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Kimmel’s profile.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimmel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimmel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kimmel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kimmel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

