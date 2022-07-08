Overview

Dr. Craig Kemper, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.



Dr. Kemper works at Austin Brain & Spine - Central in Austin, TX with other offices in Marble Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy and Meningiomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.