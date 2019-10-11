Dr. Craig Jonov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jonov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Jonov, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Jonov, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lynnwood, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of PA.
Locations
The Gallery of Cosmetic Surgery3500 188th St SW Ste 670, Lynnwood, WA 98037 Directions (206) 209-0988
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I came in with my husband for a consultation for a breast augmentation in early Sept. We didn't really know what to expect but knew we both needed to feel comfortable with the Dr. And his team. When we came in we were immediately welcomed by a very friendly staff member. Then in the consult itself we were made to feel very comfortable with the entire process amd everything was very thouroughly and thoughtfully explained to us. He even helped me figure out what would be most flattering for my body specifically and why. We decided before the consult was even over that we were going to proceed with the surgery because of how great Dr. Jonov was and how comfortable he made us feel. We were hoping to do it soon and they got us in before the end of Sept! Now I am almost 2 weeks post Op and am extremely happy with my results. My breasts look so natutral and way better than I ever thought they could! I would absolutely recommend Dr. Jonov and his team to anyone that asks!
About Dr. Craig Jonov, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Facial Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery, Institute Of Facial Surgery
- Allegheny General Hospital/Western Pennsylvania Hospital Medical Education Consortium
- Med Coll of PA
