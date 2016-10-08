Overview

Dr. Craig Johnson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates Burlington in Burlington, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.