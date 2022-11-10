See All Podiatrists in Bakersfield, CA
Podiatry
Overview

Dr. Craig Jex, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.

Dr. Jex works at Foot And Ankle Institute in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Foot and Ankle Institute
    9300 Stockdale Hwy Ste 400, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 663-8483
    Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
    420 34th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 327-4647
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield

Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Cartilage Tear Chevron Icon
Cortisone Injection Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Ligament Tears Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 10, 2022
    Dr JEX and Jamie, Veronica, and Joanna and his entire team who works with him have absolutely wonderful attitudes. Dr JEX is well known, yet he doesn't act like it. He acts like he's one of us. He jokes and laughs with us ( and yess I'm going to play KC and the Sunshine Band next visit). I would recommend DR JEX to everyone and anyone!!
    Jackie Williams — Nov 10, 2022
    About Dr. Craig Jex, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch
    NPI Number
    • 1558455162
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St. John hospital and medical center
    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Utah
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Jex, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jex is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jex has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jex has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jex works at Foot And Ankle Institute in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Jex’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jex. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jex.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jex, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jex appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

