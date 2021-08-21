Dr. Craig Israelite, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Israelite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Israelite, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Israelite, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Dr. Israelite works at
Locations
-
1
Clinical Health Care Associates of Nj PC409 Marlton Pike E, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions (856) 429-0505
-
2
Penn Memory Center3400 Civic Center Blvd Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-3999
-
3
Champaign Dental Group1865 Marlton Pike E Ste 220, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (856) 429-0505
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Israelite?
Got my knee replacement august 18 2021, I'm so grateful for him. I started seeing results during my weight baring because I was more up right and both knees felt balanced, and that was only day 2. He is the best, all of my nurses were angels and the pain management team are top notch. They really walk you thru everything and make you feel at ease. I love you all, thank you Dr Isrealite.
About Dr. Craig Israelite, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1154359610
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Israelite has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Israelite accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Israelite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Israelite works at
Dr. Israelite has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Israelite on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Israelite. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Israelite.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Israelite, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Israelite appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.