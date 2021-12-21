Dr. Craig Iriye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iriye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Iriye, MD
Dr. Craig Iriye, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Co-Operative Medical College, Kochi, Kochi University and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
My father states that he was very pleased with his appointment with Dr. Iriye because he listened to what my father was saying and took the time to explain everything to him. My father stated that he felt respected and that how he felt mattered.
- University Ca Davis School Of Med|University Ca Sf School Of Med
- Co-Operative Medical College, Kochi, Kochi University
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
