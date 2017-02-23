Dr. Craig Hurst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Hurst, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Hurst, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Layton, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Dr. Craig Hurst, MD2132 N Robins Dr Ste 300, Layton, UT 84041 Directions (435) 264-5647
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hurst has been a wonderful Doctor for me. He's very patient, and calm. When I was delivering my son, the cord was wrapped around his neck twice. Dr Hurst was so calm, and I honestly had no idea that there was any danger, because of how he reacted. He's absolutely wonderful!
About Dr. Craig Hurst, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1073554044
Education & Certifications
- U Ill Med Ctr
- U Ill Med Ctr
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
