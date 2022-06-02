See All Plastic Surgeons in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Craig Hurst, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (45)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Craig Hurst, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Dalhousie University Faculty Of Medicine.

Dr. Hurst works at Institute For Plastic Surgery in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hurst Plastic Surgery
    3170 N SWAN RD, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 224-3777
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Breast Ptosis

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jun 02, 2022
    Dr. Hurst was my reconstructive surgeon after a double mastectomy. The process was long and there were complications but Dr. Hurst was very responsive and quickly addressed the issues. His nurse Samantha was professional and took great care of me through numerous procedures. I really appreciate his care and dedication to my long rehabilitation process and would highly recommend him and his staff.
    MK — Jun 02, 2022
    About Dr. Craig Hurst, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053575563
    Education & Certifications

    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Dalhousie University Faculty Of Medicine
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Hurst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hurst has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hurst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hurst works at Institute For Plastic Surgery in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Hurst’s profile.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurst. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurst.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

