Dr. Craig Hunter, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Hunter, DO is an Urology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Hunter works at
Locations
Urology Specialists of Nevada3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 165, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 780-6775
Urology Specialists of Nevada2010 Wellness Way Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 780-6723Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Urology Specialists of Nevada58 N Pecos Rd, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 780-6792
Urology Specialists of Nevada8410 W Warm Springs Rd Ste 10, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 780-6780
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely one of the best doctors I have ever seen. Takes time, explains and genuinely cares. I have never felt more cared about by a doctor much less a specialist. You do usually have to wait awhile to see him but 100 percent worth waiting for
About Dr. Craig Hunter, DO
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hunter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hunter accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hunter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hunter has seen patients for Urethral Stricture, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunter.
