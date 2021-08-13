Dr. Craig Hoover, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Hoover, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Hoover, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Hoover works at
Locations
-
1
Internal Medicine445 N Silverbell Rd, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 396-1370
-
2
Carondelet Medical Group Inc551 W MAGEE RD, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 396-1370
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hoover and I discussed the results of my latest test. I had a list if questions which we discussed, from which we developed action items for adjustments in medications. I came away satisfied.
About Dr. Craig Hoover, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1114905973
Education & Certifications
- University Ariz College Med
- UCSF/Mt Zion
- Uc San Francisco Mt Zion
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Stanford University
