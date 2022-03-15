Overview

Dr. Craig Hjemdahl-Monsen, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Hjemdahl-Monsen works at ColumbiaDoctors - 19 Bradhurst Avenue in Hawthorne, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.