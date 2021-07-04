See All Oncologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Craig Hildreth, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Craig Hildreth, MD

Oncology
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Craig Hildreth, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They completed their fellowship with Vanderbilt University Hospital

Dr. Hildreth works at St. Louis Cancer Care in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Louis Cancer Care Llp
    10004 Kennerly Rd Ste 137A, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 842-7301
  2. 2
    Midtown
    1031 Bellevue Ave Ste 300, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 579-0051
  3. 3
    St Louis Cancer Care
    10004 Kennedy Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 842-7301

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital South
  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  • SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
  • SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Secondary Malignancies
Lung Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Lung Cancer
Colorectal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adult Chronic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adult Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Adult T-Cell Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adult T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Aplastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (AIHA) Chevron Icon
B-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Basal Type Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Bronchioalveolar Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bronchogenic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Choriocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Anemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Clear Cell Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Distal Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Familial Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Familial Renal Cancer Chevron Icon
Follicular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Glassy Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glioma
Gliomatosis Cerebri Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hamartomatous Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemolytic Anemia, Acquired Autoimmune Chevron Icon
Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Cancer Chevron Icon
Hereditary Spherocytosis Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Joint Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Limb Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma of the Bone Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Brain Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Mucosa-Associated Lymphoid Tissue Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Small Cleaved-Cell, Diffuse Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Malignant Histiocytosis Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Nerve Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Parotid Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Primary Malignant Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Refractory Anemia With Excess Blasts Chevron Icon
Renal Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Gland Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sideroblastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Spleen Cancer Chevron Icon
Sporadic Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
T-Cell Lymphoma of the Skin Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thymus Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tubular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hildreth?

    Jul 04, 2021
    Dr. Hildreth is a wonderful Doctor, he explains everything so that you can understand it, he also checks in on you while you are at the facility, his staff is wonderful as well, your in good hands here.
    Janis Melton — Jul 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Craig Hildreth, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Craig Hildreth, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hildreth to family and friends

    Dr. Hildreth's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hildreth

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Craig Hildreth, MD.

    About Dr. Craig Hildreth, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851393136
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Iowa State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Hildreth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hildreth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hildreth has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hildreth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hildreth works at St. Louis Cancer Care in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Hildreth’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hildreth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hildreth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hildreth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hildreth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Craig Hildreth, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.