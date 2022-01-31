Overview

Dr. Craig Herrman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital North.



Dr. Herrman works at JWM Neurology in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Narcolepsy and Cataplexy, Tremor and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.