Dr. Craig Hartranft, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Dr. Craig Hartranft, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dublin, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Hartranft works at Eye Care on the Ridge LLC in Dublin, VA with other offices in Martinsville, VA, Roanoke, VA and Wytheville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vistar Eye Center
    5826 Ruebush Rd, Dublin, VA 24084 (540) 855-5100
    Monday
    7:30am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Martinsville
    749a E Church St, Martinsville, VA 24112 (540) 855-5100
  3. 3
    Vistar Eye Center
    5296 Peters Creek Rd, Roanoke, VA 24019 (540) 855-5100
  4. 4
    Vistar Eye Center- Specialty Office
    710 W Ridge Rd Ste 2H, Wytheville, VA 24382 (540) 855-5100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 10, 2018
    Dr. Hartranft is an excellent doctor. He repaired my retina holes in just one sitting and he was so great at the procedure that I did not feel any discomfort whatsoever except for a little pressure on the eye ball but he managed to do it very quickly so no big deal. Dr. Hartranft has also a great personality and he is a really cool individual. I am just totally pleased with the whole experience.
    Catherine Millot in Pulaski, VA — Apr 10, 2018
    Ophthalmology
    38 years of experience
    English
    1760454532
    Education & Certifications

    Wilmer Oph Inst
    Wilford Hall Usaf Med Ctr
    Medical College of Virginia
