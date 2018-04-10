Overview

Dr. Craig Hartranft, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dublin, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hartranft works at Eye Care on the Ridge LLC in Dublin, VA with other offices in Martinsville, VA, Roanoke, VA and Wytheville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.