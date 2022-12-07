Overview

Dr. Craig Harrison, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, Longview Regional Medical Center and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Harrison works at Craig E Harrison MD in Tyler, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.