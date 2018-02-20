Overview

Dr. Craig Harrison, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Logan Health Medical Center and The Healthcenter.



Dr. Harrison works at Digestive Health in Kalispell, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.