Dr. Craig Harris, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Harris, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Elyria, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with UH St. John Medical Center.
Locations
1
Govind K Mehta M.d. Inc.125 E Broad St Ste 322, Elyria, OH 44035 Directions (440) 328-3400
2
North Ohio Endoscopy Center30701 Clemens Rd, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 617-1212
3
Dr Jerome J Lamendola LLC29101 Health Campus Dr Bldg 2, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 250-1806
4
St. John Medical Center29000 Center Ridge Rd, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 835-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- UH St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Craig Harris, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris works at
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
