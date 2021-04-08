Overview

Dr. Craig Hametz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.



Dr. Hametz works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Cardiology and Vasculary Surgery in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.