Dr. Hamasaki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craig Hamasaki, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Hamasaki, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Hamasaki works at
Locations
Craig Y Hamasaki MD98-1247 Kaahumanu St Ste 224, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 486-9119
Pali Momi Medical Center98-1079 Moanalua Rd, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 486-9119
Hospital Affiliations
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Just an FYI..........just called today and the receptionist said they are no longer accepting new patients..........
About Dr. Craig Hamasaki, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1003870478
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Hamasaki accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamasaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamasaki works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamasaki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamasaki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamasaki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamasaki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.