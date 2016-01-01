See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Blue Bell, PA
Dr. Craig Grossman, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Craig Grossman, MD

Critical Care Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Craig Grossman, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.

Dr. Grossman works at Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates in Blue Bell, PA with other offices in Abington, PA and Lansdale, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates
    721 Arbor Way Ste 103, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates
    1235 Old York Rd Ste 121, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates
    125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 220, Lansdale, PA 19446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acidosis
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypotension
Acidosis
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypotension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Grossman?

Photo: Dr. Craig Grossman, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Craig Grossman, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Grossman to family and friends

Dr. Grossman's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Grossman

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Craig Grossman, MD.

About Dr. Craig Grossman, MD

Specialties
  • Critical Care Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 9 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1528301751
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of Nevada Las Vegas School of Medicine
Fellowship
Residency
  • Lenox Hill Hospital - Northwell School of Medcine
Residency
Internship
  • Lenox Hill Hospital - Northwell School of Medcine
Internship
Medical Education
  • New York University School of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Craig Grossman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grossman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Grossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Grossman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grossman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grossman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Craig Grossman, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.