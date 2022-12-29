Dr. Craig Greene, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Greene, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Greene, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center New Orleans and is affiliated with Merit Health Natchez, North Oaks Medical Center and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Greene works at
Locations
-
1
Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic8080 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste 1000, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 754-9762
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health Natchez
- North Oaks Medical Center
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greene?
I had no worries along the way from appointments, to scheduling surgery and having surgery. The recommendation of physical therapy was right on point. The BROC physical therapy at the Walker, LA location is top notch. They are helping me on my way to a full recovery.
About Dr. Craig Greene, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1720004864
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center New Orleans
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greene has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greene accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greene works at
Dr. Greene has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Bursitis and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greene on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Greene speaks Spanish.
1265 patients have reviewed Dr. Greene. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greene.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.