Overview

Dr. Craig Greene, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Krotz Springs, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Opelousas General Health System.



Dr. Greene works at Greene Family Medicine, APMC in Krotz Springs, LA with other offices in Opelousas, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.