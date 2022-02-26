Overview

Dr. Craig Greenberg, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Loyola-Stritch school Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital, Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital and Sturgis Hospital.



Dr. Greenberg works at Borgess Spine in Kalamazoo, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.