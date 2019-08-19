Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craig Goldstein, DO
Dr. Craig Goldstein, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Nephrology Group111 Northfield Ave Ste 311, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 325-2103
- Christ Hospital
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Palisades Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Craig Goldstein is courteous, respectful and professional. He speaks and explains issues to you in plain understandable language. When he gives you numbers, he explains low and high ranges. Write your questions for him before you go so he can answer them. I am proud to have him as my Nephrologist...He reduces my anxiety about kidney health
- Nephrology
- English
- 1700973203
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Nephrology
