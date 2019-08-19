See All Nephrologists in West Orange, NJ
Dr. Craig Goldstein, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Craig Goldstein, DO

Nephrology
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Craig Goldstein, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Dr. Goldstein works at The Nephrology Group, P.A. in West Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nephrology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Robert Zenenberg, DO
Dr. Robert Zenenberg, DO
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Navdeep Dhillon, MB BS
Dr. Navdeep Dhillon, MB BS
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Fu Luan, MD
Dr. Fu Luan, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nephrology Group
    111 Northfield Ave Ste 311, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 325-2103

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
  • Palisades Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hyperkalemia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hyperkalemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Goldstein?

    Aug 19, 2019
    Dr. Craig Goldstein is courteous, respectful and professional. He speaks and explains issues to you in plain understandable language. When he gives you numbers, he explains low and high ranges. Write your questions for him before you go so he can answer them. I am proud to have him as my Nephrologist...He reduces my anxiety about kidney health
    E. Hill — Aug 19, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Craig Goldstein, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Craig Goldstein, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Goldstein to family and friends

    Dr. Goldstein's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Goldstein

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Craig Goldstein, DO.

    About Dr. Craig Goldstein, DO

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700973203
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goldstein works at The Nephrology Group, P.A. in West Orange, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Goldstein’s profile.

    Dr. Goldstein has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Craig Goldstein, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.