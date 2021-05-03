Overview

Dr. Craig Goldberg, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDADE LUTERANA DO BRASIL (ULBRA) / FACULDADE DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Goldberg works at St. Peter's Hospital in Latham, NY with other offices in Fountain Hill, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.