Dr. Craig Gluckman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Craig Gluckman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Medical Center
Dr. Gluckman works at
UCLA Health Westlake Village Primary & Specialty Care, 1250 La Venta Dr Ste 211, Westlake Village, CA 91361, (805) 521-4148
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Dr. Craig Gluckman was terrific. Knowledgeable and informative. I immediately felt that I am in good hands. I felt confident that I am receiving expert medical care. Staff was great, too. I am very happy at the overall experience. HIGHLY recommend.
Fellowship: Mount Sinai Medical Center
Medical School: University of The Witwatersrand/Faculty of Health Sciences
Residency: Baragwanath Hosp, U Witwatersrand
Board Certifications: Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Average wait time: Under 10 minutes
Online scheduling available via Healthline FindCare
Offers telehealth services
Dr. Gluckman works at
Treats: Constipation, Enteritis, Abdominal Pain, and more
Languages: English, Afrikaans
4 patient reviews, overall rating 3.5
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gluckman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gluckman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.