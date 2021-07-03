Dr. Craig Glauser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glauser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Glauser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Glauser, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston|University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, 2000 and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.
Dr. Glauser works at
Locations
-
1
Methodist Physicians Orthopedic Specialists1139 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 401, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 571-7859Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Methodist Physicians Orthopedic Specialists - Boerne138 Old San Antonio Rd Ste 302, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (210) 866-3254Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Glauser?
I underwent a Retrocalcaneal Spur Removal (removed a bone spur on the back of my heel) and Achilles Tendon Reattachment. Dr Glauser was thorough and informative on my pre-surgery visit. He explained everything and gave me time to ask questions. I wasn't rushed and I felt very comfortable. Surgery went well. Post surgery followups (splint, cast, etc.) are handled by his techs. Doc pops in to have a quick look & answer questions, but doesn't stick around. He and his office are very, very busy but professional and well organized. I value his skills as a surgeon and respect that he delegates the post surgery care and handholding. His techs are skilled and personable, taking their time and answering any questions. I'm on the long road to recovery with this foot, then I get to repeat the procedure with the other foot. It's no picnic, but I feel confident knowing Dr Glauser and staff will take care of me.
About Dr. Craig Glauser, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1679785448
Education & Certifications
- Balance Foot and Ankle Center, Long Beach, Ca|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston|University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, 2007
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston|University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, 2000
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glauser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glauser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glauser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glauser works at
Dr. Glauser has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ankle Fracture and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glauser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Glauser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glauser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glauser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glauser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.