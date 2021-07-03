Overview

Dr. Craig Glauser, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston|University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, 2000 and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.



Dr. Glauser works at Methodist Physicians Orthopedic Specialists in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Boerne, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ankle Fracture and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.