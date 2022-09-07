Dr. Craig Gayle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gayle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Gayle, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Gayle, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Green Valley, AZ.
Dr. Gayle works at
Locations
Northwest Allied Physicians LLC1295 W Duval Mine Rd Ste 101, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Directions (520) 648-4310
Carondelet Specialist Group Inc15920 S Rancho Sahuarita Blvd Ste 120, Sahuarita, AZ 85629 Directions (520) 575-1175
Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita16260 S Rancho Sahuarita Blvd, Sahuarita, AZ 85629 Directions (520) 416-7085
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gayle is fantastic at keeping an appointment organized and making sure that all your concerns are heard. I feel like i'm in good hands with a provider like this.
About Dr. Craig Gayle, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1679096408
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gayle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gayle accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gayle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gayle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gayle.
