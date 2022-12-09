Dr. Craig Gauthier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gauthier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Gauthier, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Craig Gauthier, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center.
Endocrinology Associates2205 Old Jeanerette Rd, New Iberia, LA 70563 Directions (337) 367-9411
- 2 200 Medical Dr Ste A, Franklin, LA 70538 Directions (337) 907-6354
- Iberia Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He helped me with my condition he was very thorough he takes his time he explains everything he’s going to do. I was amazed by what a fantastic doctor he is. My surgery went just fine. Thank you Doctor Gauthier and Staff
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Dr. Gauthier works at
