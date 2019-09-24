Dr. Craig Garfolo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garfolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Garfolo, DPM
Overview
Dr. Craig Garfolo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Stockton, CA.
Locations
Craig Garfolo DPM1350 W Robinhood Dr Ste 14, Stockton, CA 95207 Directions (209) 473-1011
Lodi Health2415 W Vine St, Lodi, CA 95242 Directions (209) 333-3066
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Lodi Memorial
- Dameron Hospital
- St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Despite negative ratings related to office staff and related issues, my personal experiences with Dr. Garfolo have been nothing less than positive and professional. He outfitted me with arch supports (with titanium plates) in 2007 which served me exceptionally well and prevented my having to have surgery on that toe. I returned just recently to get those supports reconditioned. (Dr. Garfolo assured me there was no need to have them replaced). For $40, these supports now look and feel like new. Dr. Garfolo's exams are thorough and painless. He is caring, thoughtful, has a kind and professional manner, and he explains things well. I would recommend Dr. Garfolo to anyone, despite the issues with his front office staff.
About Dr. Craig Garfolo, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Garfolo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garfolo accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garfolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Garfolo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garfolo.
