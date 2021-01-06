Overview

Dr. Craig Franzman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Franzman works at Cancer Specialists Of Tidewater in Virginia Beach, VA with other offices in Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Leukocytosis and Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.