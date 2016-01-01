Dr. Franke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Craig Franke, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Franke, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Franke works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Austin Travis County Integral Care1430 Collier St, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 472-4357
-
2
Dr Whitelock & Associates2001 Medical Pkwy Ste C, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (512) 667-7506Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Franke?
About Dr. Craig Franke, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1265648992
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Franke works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Franke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.