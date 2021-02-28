Dr. Craig Foley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Foley, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Foley, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.
Dr. Foley works at
Locations
Digestive Health Specialties4403 Harrison Blvd Ste 4410, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (801) 917-4719Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Mckay Dee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Back in october I had a hemorrhoidectomy by another doctor that had gone very wrong. That doctor was more than content leaving me the way she did and I was in SO MUCH pain, three months later, I made a decision to get a second opinion and I was referred to Dr. Foley by a friend.(wish I would have met him first) When I met Dr foley, he was Absolutely phenomenal! He COMPLETELY understood me and acted quick to help fix me right up! He also took the time to educate me on why I was feeling all the pain that I was (what doctor does that?? A darn good one I tell ya!) and gave me hope that I may just very well be pain free again someday. I am 3 weeks out... And a thousand times better than the first go around with a hemorrhoidectomy! I am so grateful he took such great care of me! Thanks Dr. Foley!!!
About Dr. Craig Foley, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1164528964
Education & Certifications
- Ferguson Clin
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hosp
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hosp
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foley has seen patients for Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Hemorrhoids and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Foley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foley.
