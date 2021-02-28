Overview

Dr. Craig Foley, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.



Dr. Foley works at Digestive Health Specialties in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Hemorrhoids and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.