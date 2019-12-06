Overview

Dr. Craig Fockler, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital, Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center and Somerset Hospital.



Dr. Fockler works at Homestead Unlimited in Johnstown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.