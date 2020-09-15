Dr. Craig Floch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Floch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Floch, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Floch, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Shelton, CT.
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group2 Trap Falls Rd Ste 100, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 926-8835Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group1262 Post Rd, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (860) 678-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor I would refer him anytime
About Dr. Craig Floch, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center Clevelnd|Mt Sinai Med Ctr
Dr. Floch works at
