Overview

Dr. Craig Feinberg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.



Dr. Feinberg works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.