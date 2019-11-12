Overview

Dr. Craig Ehrensing, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Marrero, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.



Dr. Ehrensing works at Ochsner Health Center - Marrero in Marrero, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.