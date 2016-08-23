Dr. Craig Dunn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Dunn, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Dunn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dunn works at
Locations
Craig M Dunn MD PA3912 DEARBORN AVE, Sarasota, FL 34231 Directions (941) 925-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I do not typically leave reviews, but I was so impressed with my experience that I am compelled. This doctor gets straight to the solution and I've never felt better. Common sense medicine.
About Dr. Craig Dunn, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1386793735
Education & Certifications
- So Ill U Affil Hosps
- Southern IL Univ Sch of Med
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dunn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunn.
