Dr. Craig Donn, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Donn, DDS
Overview
Dr. Craig Donn, DDS is a Cosmetic Dentistry Practitioner in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic Dentistry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Donn works at
Locations
-
1
Craig Donn DDS1939 Marlton Pike E Ste 250, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (856) 463-1010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Donn?
Dr. Donn and his highly qualified staff has provided excellent care to me and my entire family for many years. He is very skilled at fillings, root canals, veneers and implants. His hygiene team does a great job with cleanings, and I look forward to being back soon.
About Dr. Craig Donn, DDS
- Cosmetic Dentistry
- 45 years of experience
- English, French
- 1447319371
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donn accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Donn using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Donn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donn works at
Dr. Donn speaks French.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Donn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.