Dr. Craig Devoe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Devoe, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Devoe, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Devoe works at
Locations
The Monter Cancer Center450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 734-8874
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is the doctor I would trust more than any I have ever met. He explains things in terms a layperson can understand and doesn't sugar coat anything. You will your cancer, your treatment options, and will come away with hope. He is the only doctor I ever knew who will call you at home just to update you with test results, etc.
About Dr. Craig Devoe, MD
- Hematology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devoe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devoe accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Devoe has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Melanoma and Vulvar Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devoe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Devoe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devoe.
