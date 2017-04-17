Dr. Craig Denny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Denny, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Denny, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Denny works at
Locations
Lds Family Services Id Idaho Falls1600 John Adams Pkwy Ste 102, Idaho Falls, ID 83401 Directions (208) 523-0787Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
The Counseling Clinic1301 E 17th St Ste 4, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 523-3175
Idaho Physicians Clinic98 Poplar St # 33, Blackfoot, ID 83221 Directions (208) 785-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Very satisfied with my care.
About Dr. Craig Denny, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1720071319
Education & Certifications
- Ark Chldns Hosp/U Ark for Med Scis
- Maricopa Med Ctr/U Ariz
- Emory University
