Dr. Craig Deligdish, MD
Dr. Craig Deligdish, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Melbourne Regional Medical Center.
Locations
- 1 1344 S Apollo Blvd, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 727-7349
Omni Health Care6100 Minton Rd NW Ste 102, Palm Bay, FL 32907 Directions (321) 724-1171
- Melbourne Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
One of the best physicians I have ever visited
- Hematology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Deligdish accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deligdish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Deligdish. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deligdish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deligdish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deligdish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.