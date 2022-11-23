Dr. Craig Defreese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Defreese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Defreese, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Defreese, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Medical University Program and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Defreese works at
Locations
-
1
Devoted To Women P.A.661 E Altamonte Dr Ste 224, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 830-9000Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Defreese?
Excellent physician! .He really listens to what women care about ...he is the antithesis of patriarchal. Very accommodating...and understanding...!
About Dr. Craig Defreese, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1992706279
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Hosp&Med Ctr/U C
- SUNY Upstate Medical University Program
- Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Defreese has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Defreese accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Defreese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Defreese works at
Dr. Defreese has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Atrophic Vaginitis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Defreese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Defreese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Defreese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Defreese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Defreese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.