Dr. Craig Davis, MD

Pediatrics
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Dr. Craig Davis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.

Dr. Davis works at Novant Health Pediatrics South Ballantyne in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Pediatrics South Ballantyne
    16139 Lancaster Hwy Ste 110, Charlotte, NC 28277 (704) 908-2093

Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis

Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Constipation
Cough
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Ear Ache
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Laryngitis
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Rash
Ringworm
Sinusitis
Swine Flu
Urinary Incontinence
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Infection
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    About Dr. Craig Davis, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1477711323
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davis works at Novant Health Pediatrics South Ballantyne in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Davis’s profile.

    Dr. Davis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

