Dr. Craig Curtis, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Curtis, MD is an Occupational & Environmental Medicine Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Occupational & Environmental Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northern Light Mayo Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital.
Locations
St. Joseph Family Medicine-hampden900 Broadway, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 907-3010
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Light Mayo Hospital
- St. Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I worked with Dr. Curtis years ago and wanted to leave him a positive review. He was always on top of his game, especially with injuries and orthopaedic problems. He was pleasant and caring. I'm sure he is still the same, quality care physician.
About Dr. Craig Curtis, MD
- Occupational & Environmental Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1518976992
Education & Certifications
- Fellow- American Cllege of Occupational and Environmental Medicine
- Med Ctr Beaver Co
- St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
- Niagara University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Curtis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curtis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curtis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Curtis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curtis.
